Vinnytsia doctors have developed their own Protocol of treatment of patients with coronavirus

In the winery the doctors developed the country’s first native Protocol of treatment for coronavirus.

It is reported by the Department of health of the Vinnytsia regional state administration.

“There is no unified Protocol for the treatment of patients with coronavirus, therefore, each country has its own Protocol. Without waiting for the Central Protocol in the winery developed its – based on Chinese, Italian, Spanish, American and Korean experiences. The Protocol was developed by the Department of communicable diseases, Vinnitsa national medical University, it is officially approved by the Ministry of health”, – is spoken in the message.

According to the report, the Protocol reglamentary medication prior to the use of ventilators.

As UKRINFORM reported, chief infectionist of Vinnytsia region, Larissa frost, “in Ukraine is still developing the unified state Protocol for the treatment of patients with coronavirus, Vinnytsia region already has its first local approved”.

“The initiator of its development was the Department of infectious diseases, Vinnitsa national medical University, which I chair. We have developed it on 18 March and immediately put in free access in the VoIP group of the epidemiological community. That is, from colleagues who wanted, could our ideas are. I know that in Sumy colleagues also developed, but so far only officially approved our”, – said Moroz.

According to her, in accordance with the Vinnitsa Protocol for the treatment of COVID-19 use a group of anti-malarial drugs, and drugs used in the treatment of AIDS, because the virus genome Covid-19 is part of the genome of the human immunodeficiency virus.

“We are now the Protocol is a bit of an extensible and pluggable, but the basis remains that the treatment is carried out with the involvement of those antiviral drugs that have at least a small evidence base on the experience in Korea, China, USA and Europe. We developed and today we put in the criteria areas of mild to moderate severity COVID-19 (frequency of breathing, filling the blood with oxygen, etc.). In moderate severity the Protocol provides for the administration of a combination hininsoderjath of drugs and antibiotics azithromycin. Our foreign colleagues report that 80-90% of cases, enables the recovery and ensures the prevention of acute respiratory failure,” stresses frost.

She believes that despite the well-known scheme, the treatment in Italy and Spain is less effective because there is no epidemiological service as such. And the rigid protocols of health insurance include a late hospitalization, so patients enter the hospital already when you start to suffocate.

In addition, the high mortality COVID-19 in these countries is caused by the massive presence of older people in geriatric institutions where patients at risk of infect each other.