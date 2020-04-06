Violated the regime of self-isolation: Sobchak, “shot” of her husband (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Нарушал режим самоизоляции: Собчак «застрелила» мужа (видео)

Russian TV host and socialite Ksenia Sobchak, a former lover who recently cut his wrists, punished directed by Konstantin Bogomolov for violation of the regime of self-isolation.

Comic video with my husband Sobchak posted in social networks. Bogomolov tried to jump the fence, but his wife stopped him. “Where are you going?!” — sternly asked Sobchak and “shoots” her husband-the fugitive.

View this post in Instagram

Publication of Ksenia Sobchak (xenia_sobchak) 5 April 2020 at 1:18 PDT

“Yesterday, arrested Jesus, and I shot Judas! Stay home”, signed it live.

We will remind that on April 4, the Moscow police arrested a man named Jesus walking the dog. Jesus sparrows I walked my dog in the center of Moscow on the Patriarchal ponds. After the owner was arrested, the dog Plato home I had to go back on their own.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article