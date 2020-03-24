Viral Amnesty in Poland are going to release 20 thousand prisoners

Because of the epidemic of the coronavirus part of the prisoners to serve the remainder of his sentence at home. The proposal was made by the Ministry of justice, reports Reuters. The Amnesty could affect up to 20,000 prisoners.

Some prisoners who have been sentenced to up to one year are now permitted to serve his sentence at home under “electronic surveillance”. The Ministry of justice has launched an initiative to expand the corridor of Amnesty for those who have not committed serious crimes and sentenced to up to 18 months.

Polish radio station RMF reported that the right to Amnesty unable to older persons, sentenced to imprisonment for a term up to three years.

In Polish prisons has banned visits most of the prisoners transferred from the street to the premises.

Authorities reported that in some correctional facilities running lines, making of masks and costumes.

Currently, 172 Polish prisons and remand centres contains over 75 000 people.

According to the latest data in Poland was 684 cases of the coronavirus, including eight deaths. Across the country closed schools, cinemas and other public places, banned meetings of over 50 people. The borders are closed for foreigners. Authorities urged people to stay home.