“Viral fashion”: Paris model showed a trend masks to protect against coronavirus

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, despite the outbreak of Covid-19. It is not surprising that one of the important accessories took first place at the show. This, of course, about masks for protection against coronavirus. It is reported BAGNET, referring to the edition of the Malay Mail.

On Tuesday, February 25, the French designer Marin Serre sent to the podium a few models with different facial masks. All products are made with taste. After the show a few bloggers and models, including Japanese model Totsue Akimoto and Dutch blogger Romy D Fonseca, showed elegant protective mask.

In his post on Instagram D Fonseca posted a photo in the mask and hinted that it is cooperation with the manufacturer of accessories for the health Airinum.

She also noted that the trend masks to protect against coronavirus can be purchased online next week.

The representative Airinum told The Hollywood Reporter that the project was in development even before the outbreak of the coronavirus. More information about masks will be available from 1 March.