Virologist urged to wash with soap and water fruits and vegetables

Australian virologist Timothy Newsome of the University of Sydney urged to wash vegetables and fruits with soap and water, to better protect against coronavirus. According to the scientist, “any surface is a danger” — including the surface of the products. But you can reduce the risk by taking precautions.

When you choose vegetables and fruits that are available in the supermarket, there is no guarantee that does not concern them in front of you infected person. “It is best to wash fruits and vegetables with warm water and soap as soon as you bring them home — just as you wash your hands,” he says.

As writes the newspaper The Mirror, the news said that the virus can stably survive on many surfaces, up to several days. “The only material that he doesn’t like is copper, which is not too useful in everyday consumption”, — said the virologist.

Meanwhile, an American doctor Jeffrey van Wingen gave advice on how to safely shop in supermarkets. He recommends disinfecting the handles of the truck, to minimize the time spent in the store and touch only those products that are going to buy, not turning over product on the shelves.

