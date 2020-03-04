Virologists has described how the coronavirus mutates

In the new form of a coronavirus occurred about 150 changes from the beginning of the outbreak in China. This was told by Chinese scientists, reports the scientific journal National Science Review.

103 the researchers analyzed publicly available genome and found 149 changes in the strain of the virus, most of the changes occurred lately.

It has been established that the coronavirus is divided into two subtypes: L – most common (70%) and S – its share is 30%.

The L subtype was more frequently found in the early stages of the outbreak in Wuhan, but its frequency declined by the beginning of January.

According to scientists, human intervention has had a strong selective pressure on the subtype of L, which can be more aggressive and spread faster. Whereas, the comparative prevalence of subtype S have increased due to weaker selective pressure.

“Our analysis suggests that the subtype S, most likely, the original version of SARS-CoV-2”, say the researchers.

According to experts, the L subtype is more aggressive than a type S, but human intervention has changed the relative prevalence of subtypes of L and S shortly after the outbreak.