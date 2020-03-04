Virologists have established almost invulnerable to coronavirus category of people

The researchers analyzed report on cases of infection with coronavirus, prepared by the centre for control and prevention of diseases of China, and found a category of people who are least likely to become infected COVID-19, write “Izvestia”.

According to recorded until February 11, according to the virus in China, the least infection was susceptible children and adolescents. It is established that the share of newborns, children, adolescents and young people up to 19 years accounts for only 1% of cases.

According to virologists, coronavirus spare the young population of the planet, but no confirmed information about the harmlessness of the virus to children. According to the head of the Institute of biology and Biomedicine, Nizhny Novgorod state University’s Vedunova, children are almost infected due to characteristics of the immune system. The elderly, who constitute the main risk group, have poor health and chronic diseases, therefore more susceptible to infection.

“All viral infections are extremely dangerous for older people,” she said.