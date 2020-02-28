Virtus Entella vs FC Crotone: live streaming free for the Serie B Italy

Entella vs FC Crotone: live streaming free for the Serie B Italy

Entella vs Crotone: prediction for the Serie B match (February 28, 2020)

“Crotone” won the last three matches against “Entella”, but whether the hosts were able to interrupt this series on February 28 – we chose the optimal bet in the forecast. What choice to make?

Virtus Entella

“Entella” as a whole is quite worthy of the season – the team of Roberto Boscagli is in 10th place in the table. Only one point separates from the playoff zone of the “white-blue”, but whether they are ready to seriously fight for an upgrade in the class remains a big question. “Benevento” in the last round in one gate made “Entella” with a score of 4: 0, not allowing her to win the second match in a row.

Crotone

“Crotone” , unlike its current rival, clearly relies on getting into Serie A – the team of Giovanni Stroppa is equipped with high-quality players who can do this task. So far, the “sharks” are in fourth place, but the views on the second line are certain – Frosinone has only three points more.

In the last round, “Crotone” with a score of 4: 1 beat “Pescara”, having obtained a second victory in the last three matches.

Statistics

In the last three matches, “Crotone” beat “Entella”

In the last three matches, Crotone won two wins

Only in one of the last four home matches did Entella win

Forecast

“Crotone” is far from perfect, but so far it has a chance of second place – a distance of three points allows the “sharks” to have such a goal. “Entella” is certainly not an easy opponent, and it is quite capable of giving battle on its field, but in the selection of players, “Crotone” is clearly superior to the “blue and white” and can win the victory in this meeting.

We believe that guests are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on the Croton . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.96