Vitamin B12 speeds up the “suicide” of cancer cells – scientists

Vitamin B12 was able to run “program suicide” of cancer cells, scientists say. About it reports the magazine “Science and life”.

This discovery was made at the Institute of theoretical and experimental Biophysics, Russian Academy of Sciences.

According to scientists, the research of the interaction of anti-cancer drugs-young acilitate and B12 revealed that this vitamin these drugs work more efficiently. Moreover, B12 is able to fool cancer cells, which quickly learn to resist the process of “suicide” that launches them prooxidants. If this substance to add B12, the tumor begins the process of paraphase. That is, in cancer cells there is a huge bubble vacuoles, breaking the cytoskeleton and mitochondria and killing the tumor. Healthy cells are not affected.

According to the researchers, their discovery gives a chance for the development of effective anti-cancer drugs on the basis of Pro-oxidants and B12.

Note, vitamin B12 (cyanocobalamin) is contained in beef liver, egg yolks, milk, salmon, seafood.