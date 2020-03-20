Vitebsk v Gorodeya live streaming free for the Belarusian Premier League

Vitebsk v Gorodeya: forecast for the match of the championship of Belarus (March 21, 2020)

Last season Vitebsk could not beat Gorodeya either at home or away, but will the tradition continue on March 21 – read our forecast. What will be the outcome?

Vitebsk

“Vitebsk” last season could not prove itself from the strongest side – “northerners” until the very last round fought for survival. As a result, the club finished in 13th place and only Dnepr by one point. During the offseason, the team of Sergei Yasinsky played a lot of friendly matches, in the latter of which they beat Belshina with a score of 2: 1.

Gorodeya

Last season, Gorodeya fully justified the fans ’forecasts – for some time the sugarbugs even fought for European cups, but they could not cope with such an ambitious task. The team of Oleg Radushko finished on the seventh line, losing 21 points to the third Shakhtar.

During the offseason, Gorodeya actively participated in friendly matches, in the last of which Naftan (4: 1) and Neman (2: 1) were beaten.

Statistics

“Vitebsk” met five times with “Gorodeya” on their field and managed to win only in one of these matches

Last season Vitebsk did not beat Gorodeya – defeat and draw

In the last five matches of the championship Vitebsk scored only one goal

Forecast

“Vitebsk” last season barely escaped relegation, and most likely in the season the current “northerner” will again fight for survival, because there has not been a significant increase in roster. “Gorodeya” will certainly bet on defense and will try to cling to points – given the weak game in the attack of the hosts, the “sugar” will be able to implement their plan.

We believe that the hosts will not be able to win. Forecast – Gorodeya will not lose . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.80