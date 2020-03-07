Vitesse vs FC Twente live streaming free

Vitesse vs FC Twente. Forecast for the match of the championship of the Netherlands (March 7, 2020)

In the 26th round of the Dutch championship, Vitesse and Twente will meet on March 7th. The guests lost their last meeting in person. Will they be able to avenge the previous match?

Vitesse

Vitesse, after a great start to the season, began to slowly take over. The past five games are an example to us. There, the team was able to distinguish themselves only once against Heerenveen (4: 2). Now the club is trying to fight for the top seven league teams, and up to fifth place it lacks six points. In the home arena, the team of Edward Sturing plays pretty well, but the last five games at home have been terrible.

Hilary Gong, Ussama Musonda and Ussama Tannan will not play in the upcoming match.

FC Twente

Twente in the standings is on the 14th line with 27 points in the asset. The club is trying to score more points to break away from the relegation zone. The past five games for the Tukkers were not as bad as those of his opponent. “Pride of the East” was able to win in two matches against “Sparta” (2: 0) and AZ (2: 0).

Aitor Kantalapiedra is in the infirmary and will not take part in the match.

Statistics

Vitesse was able to win one of five past games.

Twente won two of its last five meetings.

In the last five home games, Vitesse was able to defeat just one opponent.

Forecast

In the current confrontation, teams that are now unstable will converge. We suggest betting that the guests in this meeting will not lose, because Twente is trying to break away from the relegation zone and leave a residence permit in the league. Arnhemians are very bad in the last rounds, and the visiting team against the favorites looks decent.

Our forecast is Twente’s double chance for 2.30 at Betting League BC.