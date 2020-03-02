Vitosha vs Etar: live streaming free for the Parva liga

Vitosha vs Etar. Forecast for the match of the championship of Bulgaria (March 2, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the match of the championship of Bulgaria, in which on March 2 the last “Vitosha” takes “Etar”. What to expect from this duel? – the answer is in this material.

Vitosha

Vitosha failed the season and after 22 rounds was able to win only one victory and two draws, which ultimately brought five points and a 13-point lead over 13th Botev. In the last four rounds, Bistrita lost, scoring only one goal in the last match with Beroe (1: 2), for which we made a prediction.

In addition to the worst attack, the hosts have the second worst defense in Bulgaria – 44 goals conceded, and these are two goals conceded on average per match.

Etar

“Etar ” did not have enough stars from the sky, but managed to get 20 points, while recording four wins and eight draws in the asset. The team from Veliko Tarnovo has only 19 goals scored, and the last Victoria was obtained on November 9.

In the last round, the Violets accomplished a feat and were able to take points from Ludogorets (1: 1), but won away on 18 October.

Statistics

Etar did not score away in 3 of their last 4 matches

The only victory in the official matches of Vitosha was obtained on September 1

The last personal match ended with the victory of “Etara” (1: 0)

Forecast

Today the worst teams in Bulgaria will take to the field, but the hosts are going through a very difficult time and it is unlikely that next season we will see a team from Bistrita in the Bulgarian championships. He can assume that unmotivated teams will play on the opposite courses and will be able to exchange goals, all the same, the defense of opponents is even worse than the attack.

Our forecast is that both will score and bet on it through BC Betting League with a coefficient of 1.88