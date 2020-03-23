Vladimir Ostapchuk decided to capitalize on the coronavirus: sells mask

Vladimir Ostapchuk, who had to apologize for a bad joke about the Eurovision song contest, has again run into criticism in the network. With his characteristic sense of humour he made a joke about the coronavirus. On his page on Instagram, the TV presenter has published a photo of the mask with the inscription “Podujevo” and suggested everyone to buy it. It is the mask 170 hryvnia. Gift Ostapchuk promises a roll of toilet paper.

Many netizens condemned such a commercial move, Vladimir. They are outraged that at a time when the pharmacy is not enough protection, nothing to earn it.

“In such cases, the mask is necessary to give free and not earn it!”, — write in the comments.

What Ostapchuk said that many brands now sell masks and much more.

“I, too, resent the situation with coronavirus, but I’m not mad at those who make masks, pulled up prices for antiseptic or plane tickets. I enjoy and distract themselves and others. Funny mask is a great reason to smile. And your anger is your reaction to some situation in your life. You are not satisfied with something. You may not understand now, but happy people don’t write angry comments. Smile and laugh”, — said Ostapchuk.

The stars of show business quarantined suggest how to occupy yourself in your free time. Katya Osadchaya has prepared a selection of movies and Nastya Kamensky conducts training online.

To the isolation after the tour of France and travel to Thailand went ballet dancers Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter