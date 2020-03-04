Vladimir Ostapchuk starred in the movie

Actor-newcomer Vladimir Ostapchuk and a veteran movie and theater scene Michael Kuchuk – heroes of the new Ukrainian Comedy “Date night in Vegas”. About how the shooting took place at sensitive object, a difficult choice between film and “Tanzami s with a stars”, the vision of the development of Ukrainian cinema and future lead roles of Vladimir and Mikhail said in an exclusive interview.

Vladimir, for you shooting in “Rendezvous in Vegas” – the first big film project. Tell the story of how you got the role in the film, long thought before accepting the offer, was there a casting call?

In fact, we first the filmmakers had negotiated that I played the role of the main character, Artyom. But given that the shooting of most scenes in the film took place in Las Vegas and California to coincide with my participation in “dancing with the stars,” torn between Kiev and the deserts of Nevada I couldn’t possibly. But the role of the pilot as key to the story – basically, he starts and twists the whole story. But to disclose the details of will not, all will see themselves in the movie! About how long thought – no, I agreed almost immediately. I play a carefree pilot who is joking around, so basically I played the role of himself.

Michael, as you have among all the actors who participated in the film, perhaps the most extensive acting experience. Did less experienced colleagues advice and guidance? For all of your shooting career has turned into something mundane or still have some anxiety before beginning work on each new project?

I really began her acting career in early childhood in the late 70’s. he Played on the theatre’s stage, and in films of the Odessa film Studio. But from childhood accustomed to colleagues with advice not to go and not to disturb to work – except that quite a bit prompted. And what about the excitement of filming, I can say that in all that time no feelings, no desire to drop everything and to run away from me never arose. God grant that so it was on.

Tell us about the experience and the memories that remained after the filming of the movie.

Vladimir: I Have experience shooting in General, my first sex was fast and funny. For me, the shooting took place just one day – or more precisely, 25 hours of shooting, in this plane, at the airport “Zhulyany”. This is a secure facility, so we spent two hours came by, two hours went. If I was claustrophobic I would probably be broke – because you are all the time, every day you are on the plane. And there it was very cold – I sit in the tank freezing, but you need to pretend that we’re going to warm Vegas!

Michael: my impressions are very positive – it’s a Comedy, so the atmosphere on set was appropriate. Solid fun!

What can you say about the main characters – Marina Dyachenko and Nikita Bychkiv-Andrievsky? Judging by the trailers, their status in the course of the film will change from the competition to something more intimate and romantic. If the heroes of chemistry?

Michael: Listen, let’s be Frank – it’s a romantic Comedy, everyone knows that between the characters needs to be a spark. And it definitely was. But Nikita and Marina great professionals and good actors, so I do not undertake to say, was it just a good game or not.

Vladimir: With Marina and Nikita was a pleasure to work and interact – it took me a few takes to say correctly and not to forget the text, and the two immediately clear, clear and cool worked. In short, a pleasure – with pleasure will act together with them!

What is remembered from the shooting, was there any strange, unusual or funny situation?

Vladimir: For me, as for a man with television, the most unusual was how much the film differ from filming a TV show. On television, everything revolves around the lead, you kind of come to finished the set and almost immediately work. And with movies it’s different- you’re two hours waiting for equip location will put the entire instrument, the light, checked everything, then to just three minutes to shoot your part. A funny situation was when I almost turned the plane nose down. On the set we were helped by a real pilot who was supposed to ensure the realism of the captain of the aircraft, so that no one watching the film, I did not think that I’m a jerk. Therefore, the phrase “can’t go in There!”, “There will not put!”, “Don’t do this,” I have heard so many times. Nevertheless, I pulled some sort of handle that (as it turned out) could either close the chassis, or run your engines! And if not for our brave pilot, who at the time I was pulled out I had to be in the upside down plane! In short, if you’re ever in the movies, just do not press!

But seriously, to go in the cockpit – my old childhood dream. And here’s the little boy in the 35 years she’s finally come to pass.

Michael: I most interacted during the filming with the main characters – Nikita and Marina, as well as with Vadim Galygin. I can say that Galygin is one big funny situation during our joint scenes and in between we really laugh and nashutilis.

Michael, what creative plans for the near future after the film’s release? Is there a theater or film projects, which you can tell?

I just got a new theatre, plans for which are afraid to say anything – I’m superstitious. But about the movie, now must go projects from two Great Sash: Beretania and Kiriyenko. I think they’ll be fine, I hope the audience will come and see with your own eyes.

Vladimir, do you plan to continue to play in a big movie? That in acting like the most?

I will not prevaricate – to act in films very much! I already have a proposal next year to play in a big movie where I play the main role. So stay tuned! Like in the movie, which houses a large and very professional team. Despite the fact that I’m not an actor, the authors listened to how I wanted to customise the filming process, and was sympathetic to my “Amateur” – in the film there are a few things that were not in the script. In General, most like the fact that you turn into other people, other characters, you can be anyone. It is very inspiring. I watched the trailer on the big screen, it’s very unusual, but very nice when the audience react to you on the big screen of the cinema. For me, a boy from Uman, it all turns into some beautiful fairy tale.

What do you think is the ideal formula for the further development and popularization of Ukrainian cinema? What steps need to be do to our films was nominated for an Oscar and could compete in theaters with Hollywood blockbusters?

Michael: Oh, I’m not an analyst, but it seems to me that the main thing now is to take the number. To remove, look at the results, draw conclusions and continue to make. Our film is finally developed and getting popular, so you should not stop!

Vladimir: This is a philosophical question. I’m an aspiring actor, but I think that to focus on “Oscar” and Hollywood is not worth it. There are streaming services like Netflix, and a lot of local companies and famous actors have moved it there. Ukraine “exports” to the world of so many talented people, and we can continue in the same spirit. We simply unreal the number of talented Directors, writers, actors, so it’s a matter of time.

But we should not forget and about support of domestic cinema from the state – I am glad that in recent times in this direction is actively developing. Even three years ago, remember, the big Ukrainian films that came out in the course of the year, could be counted on the fingers of one hand. And now we have almost every month new releases! And it’s very cool.