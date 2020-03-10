Vladimir Ostapchuk taped baby duct-taped to the wall (photo)

Known TV presenter Vladimir Ostapchuk, caused a storm of criticism for derogatory remarks about the Eurovision song contest, sparked a new scandal around his person. It seems that the presenter likes to shock the audience, and it is all good. Ostapchuk has released a tongue-in-cheek clip, dedicating it to the subject on 8 March.

A frame from the video, which the presenter poses on a photo of child taped to the wall, he has published on his page in Instagram.

“The horror, the tin, how can he with children” — provocatively signed Ostapchuk the.

“TV*u mother”! It is not a curse. It is the heart cry of millions of men, thrown by fate in a little baby hug. Yesterday’s knights as helpless kittens, running, cooking, washing, and prove — dad will never become a mother. But he’s trying. And what came of it — see new parody, “Holy shit!”. Caution! In the video a lot Giz and men’s pain!” — wrote Ostapchuk, presenting his latest parody.

In the clip, which starred child, used profanity.

The clip has caused a new wave of indignation in the network. Commentators call him slag. Especially strange is the video after the scandalous story with the divorce and accusations ex-wife Elena Ostapchuk Voychenko that little time to the children.

Recall that after the scandal the Ostapchuk had to apologize for “ivalidov” on “Eurovision”.

Photo https://www.instagram.com/vova_ostapchuk

