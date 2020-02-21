Volkswagen has released a new Caddy

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Volkswagen выпустил новый Caddy

Volkswagen has unveiled in Germany the new generation of the Caddy model. It is reported by the engine.

The car is built on a modular platform MQB. Length of a novelty has increased by 93 mm to mm. 4501 new Caddy is 25 mm lower than its predecessor, and the drag coefficient was reduced from 0.33 to 0.30 Cx.

In the cabin installed a new instrument panel, and for top-end versions of its digital counterpart. In addition, there is a large screen infotainment system. The car has a cruise control with hold function in the band as well as the function of assistance when maneuvering with a trailer.

The new Volkswagen Caddy is equipped with a diesel engine capacity of 75, 102 and 122 HP in addition, the model can be ordered with biofuel power plant, which runs on petrol and gas. Transmission — and “robot”.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
