“Vorskla” became the last semifinalist of the Cup of Ukraine (video)

Thursday, March 12, at the stadium named after Yuri Gagarin in Chernihiv to determine the last semifinalist of the Cup of Ukraine on football, which will make the company Dynamo in the minority in overtime, snatching the victory from “Alexandria”, “the Meany” from the first League and “Mariupol”.

The quarterfinal meeting between Chernihiv-based Desna and Vorskla Poltava was held in an empty stadium, as the Executive Committee of the Ukrainian football Association because of declared in the country of quarantine has decided to hold all matches in the country from March 12 to April 3 without spectators, to reduce the risk of the spread of coronavirus.

The Cup Of Ukraine. ¼ Finals

“Desna” (Chernigov) — “the Vorskla” (Poltava) — 0:1 (Vasin, 65, penalty). .

The outcome of the fourth and tenth teams in the Premier League in favour of the wards of Yurii Maksimov decided a goal from a penalty in the second half, Denis Vasin.

0:1 Vasin (65 min.)

Recall that in 2009, “Vorskla” was owned by Ukrainian Cup, defeating in the final to Shakhtar.

The draw for the semi-finals of the Ukrainian Cup and the home team in the final, which will take may 13, the Ternopil, will be held at the Minsk House of football on 13 March at 13:00.

Photo of FC “Desna”

