Vorskla Poltava vs Shakhtar Donetsk: live streaming free for the Premier League

Vorskla vs Shakhtar. Forecast for the match of the championship of Ukraine (March 1, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the Ukrainian championship, in which, on March 1, the Vorskla Poltava will receive Shakhtar Donetsk. Will the hosts be able to resist the champion? – the answer is in this material.

Vorskla

After 19 rounds of the current season, “ Vorskla ” cannot please its fans with anything – the penultimate place in the table and 14 points scored, which is four less than the 10th “Olympic”.

The Poltava club managed to win only four victories, while the attack of the team scored only 13 times, of which four goals were on Vasin’s account . In the last match, the “ green-white ” away team lost to Dynamo Kyiv (1: 2), for which we made a prediction.

Shakhtar Donetsk

The champion confidently leads the main football tournament in Ukraine and after 19 rounds goes without a loss – 17 wins and nine goals conceded. The lead over the second Dynamo is 14 points, and in the last match, the Pitmen in the 95th minute pulled out a victory for Desna (1: 0).

In the Europa League, Shakhtar beat Benfica without any problems and in the next stage will play against Wolfsburg.

Statistics

Shakhtar have not lost away most of the time since July 27

Donetsk has not lost in Poltava since 2014

The Pitmen scored 2.35 goals on average in full-time matches

The last personal match ended with the victory of the champion (4: 0)

Forecast

” Vorskla” can not find my game and today is unlikely to pose a threat to the champion. We assume that Shakhtar on the courage will easily repeat the result of the first round.

Our forecast is Shakhtar’s victory + total over (2.5) and bet on it through BC Marathon with a coefficient of 1.71