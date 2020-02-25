“Vulgarmente for moms three children”: bare rose Babkin peck on the network (photos)

The wife of musician Sergey Babkina, the three bears, which recently reported on the injury of the son, criticized the network for candid photos.

Snezhana has published a picture in which she luxuriates in the water and drinking something out of blue cups. The woman in blue shorts, revealing a tattoo on her hip, and jewelry. “My love loves the blue of the sky”, wrote Gorky.

Not all subscribers Snjezana liked the photo. “Of course you are a beautiful woman, but I wonder how Your husband allowed to spread for all to see this photo?”, “I’m sorry, but somehow vulgarmente for moms three children”, “But, Snezh, why these photos? Praise for want it? Why, in addition to Seryozha, this must be someone to see, other men must see? Don’t understand”, write the commentators.

Recall that the third child Snezhana birth to 18 June 2019.

