Want the rest of your life to be together: singer Samantha Fox got engaged with his girlfriend

Future world pandemic coronavirus forced the singer Samantha Fox, a darling of ‘ 80s teen years of the last century, to postpone the wedding with his girlfriend Linda Olsen.

“The pair planned to arrange a wedding ceremony in the summer in Essex, however due to the pandemic in the fashion industry, she had to abandon these plans,” — writes The Sun.

53-year-old Samantha got engaged to 45-year-old Linda and four years later, after the death of his previous lover of the Worlds Stratton, who died from cancer. With Mira, Samantha lived for 12 years.

It is known that Linda Olson is a mother of two, along with Fox they planned to get married in the summer in the County of Essex.

“Sam and Linda are so happy together, they want to spend together the rest of their lives. They’re in love and want to legalize relations”, — told reporters, friends of the couple.

It is known that Samantha Fox made coming out in 2003 when I met the World (for many years she worked as a Manager of the singer). Prior to that in 1980-ies the artist lived in a civil marriage with Australian Peter Forrester. Together they adopted and raised a boy named Simon, but he died tragically.

Samantha Fox became famous in the 80-ies. At first she worked as a model, then began singing career. In those years she was the most photographed woman after Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher, and became a world star after her album has sold more than 30 million copies.

