“War in the head”: MARUV do not understand, why Ukrainians do not like her work in Russia

Singer MARUV (Anna Korsun), which previously complained that Ukrainian diplomats for not helping her get back home from Russia, was indignant criticism from compatriots. A singer was advised to stay in Russia and called a traitor who earns in enemy territory during the war.

Such aggression commentators outraged MARUV. She was sure that all this was written by “losers”.

“This position is a relic of the middle ages. We’ve gone ahead and increased to democracy and freedom of speech and choice. Who gave you at least one right to think so? This is pure discrimination and bullying, and the worst thing is that in our country this phenomenon more and more as a norm of life”, — she complained.

“I understand that largely is due to its implementation in life, because to live with the constant war in his head and get joy and satisfaction, wishing the other person the trouble, shows how bad you are”, — said the singer.

She emphasized that normally earn in another country. “What country and where to go to work – this is a personal matter because everyone is looking for their place under the sun and this place could be anywhere! It is impossible to judge — this is normal”, — said the singer.

And while the fans support singer, other commentators believe that it is nothing complains, because she decided to stay in Russia after the start of quarantine.

Recall that among the Russian stars began a real panic. After hospitalization Lev Leshchenko with the coronavirus was that he was present at the birthday party of the sister of Igor Krutoy, where there were many stars and popular shows with celebrities. Was hospitalized on the eve of Igor Nikolaev, who had contact with a woman, intensifying the panic.

Also recall that Leschenko is very good to MARUV and even offered her to sing a duet.

