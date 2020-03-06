Warmest winter in the history of Europe: the weather has set a new temperature record

The last month of winter, which did not bring to Ukraine low temperature was the warmest February for all years of monitoring at the global and regional level.

This was reported on the website of the Climate Change Service.

According to experts, temperatures were above average over a vast territory, which covers most of Europe, Siberia and Central Asia, and over West Antarctica.

This past winter (from December 2019 to February 2020) was the warmest in the history of Europe. The average temperature here was nearly 1.4 degrees Celsius higher than the previous warmest winter of 2015-2016.

In addition, scientists in Antarctica recorded a new record temperature 20.75 degrees Celsius. The figure for the first time, overcame the 20-degree barrier on the continent in the entire history of observations.

Also, an international team of climate scientists announced that in 2019 the World’s oceans warmed to record levels in recorded history, breaking a new temperature record. This indicates that the average temperature of the Earth increases rapidly, which can lead to catastrophic consequences for the planet’s climate.

the impending climate catastrophe. So, the world meteorological organization (WMO) announced that the current decade may be the hottest in history.

