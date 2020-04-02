Was similar to quinoa: Ani Lorak surprised fans appearance (photos)

Ukrainian singer Ani Lorak, who recently showed a photo in a wedding dress, surprised fans appearance.

She published a photo in Instagram, which looks in the mirror.

Subscribers singer said that she is not herself.

“On Loboda, Povaliy was like…”, “After plastic surgery, all look the same!!! What she is doing, after all, used to be hot. We do not know” “was similar to Loboda, sorry!!! You are a very beautiful woman, but turned into something Really Light like quinoa… but what about personality, soon stars will be all one person”, “Damn how many plastics??? I don’t even know!!! Why disfigure yourself when you’re beautiful???” — outraged commentators.

Earlier, Svetlana Loboda suspected that she wears silicone pads for buttocks.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter