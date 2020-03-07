Was such a cutie: the priest married the man, mistaking him for a girl

In Uganda, ongoing since January the trial of the Imam who mistook a man for a woman and married him.

About it writes Daily Mail.

The newspaper reminds that according to the claims 27-year-old Imam Mohammad Mudumbai, he met 18-year-old Saballos Nabukera in the mosque. When he confessed his love to her, the girl was warned not to have sex before marriage. To marry, the priest had to pay her family a dowry. He gave the bride two goats, two dresses, two bags of sugar, a packet of salt and the Koran.

After the wedding, Sabella announced that can not have sex due to menstruation. The wife of the Imam never got naked with my husband, wore long women’s dress ankle-length and do not appear on the street without hijab. She rarely left the house all day and doing some housework: cooking, washing clothes and doing other chores.

Two weeks later, Sabella tried to steal his neighbor’s TV and 300 thousand Ugandan shillings, but was caught. She was arrested and sent to prison. During the search, the policewoman was surprised to find the suspect male genitals. Investigations revealed that in fact Chabolla name is Richard Tumushabe. According to his confession, he was posing as a woman for the money of the Imam.

The Imam says he wasn’t aware of. According to him, he never saw wife naked, not have sex with her and really thought of her as a woman. The muezzin of his mosque, who saw Tumushabe to revelations, confirms that a mistake was easy. “He was such a sweet tender voice and walk like women, he said. — Besides, she always wore gomasi (long dress) or hijab”. Suspicions arose neither his neighbors nor the native aunt of Tumushabe also have not seen him in men’s clothes.

Despite the history of the Imam about what was wrong, the local authorities arrested him along with “wife” and charged with “unnatural sexual relations”. After a month in prison they were released on bail. They face life imprisonment. Imam and wife, which he married, not realizing that “she” was a man who was accused that they “go against nature” in accordance with the laws of Uganda against gays.

Representatives of the mosque stated that they have suspended the actions of the Imam, in spite of the evidence that he entered into marriage thinking that Nabukera woman.

The chief Imam of the mosque, Sheikh ISA Busuulwa said that the suspension is necessary to “preserve the integrity of their faith.”

