Was useless: the Netherlands rejected 600 thousand masks from China

While Ukraine actively imports from China medical masks by the millions, in Europe has already greatly disappointed in the quality of Chinese products. It turned out that the million-man party masks, brought to the Netherlands from China, 600 thousand pieces are not suitable for doctors due to low quality.

The mask was supposed to give doctors infectious disease specialists and nurses, who are now at the forefront in the fight against infection and acts in a severe and critical patients with COVID-19. Standard mask FFP2 must hold at least 92% of airborne particles, which could potentially gain a foothold coronavirus. In the Netherlands acknowledged that the purchased products filters do not work as expected, and therefore against the virus such masks are useless.

The low quality of the masks became known after remedy had been distributed to the health facilities. Experts that talked to journalists in the Netherlands, argue that the filters in the masks do not even reach the level of FFP1, that is working in the best case half the stated filtering capacity.

Physicians in the Netherlands refuse to work in a new disguise, and the hospitals reacted to this with understanding. Remedies were considered not just ineffective, and dangerous to get infected are at risk as a doctor, and patients.

We will remind, earlier “FACTS” were told what should be medical mask to provide protection from the virus. In addition, experts shared how to properly wear and remove the mask.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter