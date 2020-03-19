Wash Your Hands: wash your hands with your favorite song !

Share on Facebook

To limit the spread of the virus, the governments announced rules of hygiene. It is necessary to wash hands … as in the song

Due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, the song Wash Your Hands is all the rage ! What motivate people to wash their hands. MCE TV tells you more !

The spread of the COVID-19 is serious. Today, the coronavirus has infected nearly 220 000 people in 159 countries and more than 9000 dead.

The global footprint is so heavy. The President of the French Republic has repeatedly said : ” we are at war “.

Indeed, the pandemic is growing in France with more than 5000 patients. The hospitals are saturated. And this is in addition to the lack of treatments…

Strict measures have therefore been put in place by Emmanuel Macron. Due to the travel ban, the French are in containment.

But that’s not all ! The head of the State has also closed the borders.

Wash Your Hands: the idea motivating

In the Face of the magnitude of the situation, the governments do not cease to recall the measures to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus.

Washing hands is so important ! And this, several times a day ! This was thus reminded of one particular song : Wash Your Hands.

And yes ! Here’s the good idea of the site Wash Your Lyrics. The goal is clear ! It is to motivate people to wash their hands.

And for this, nothing more simple ! It is enough for you to get your favorite song on the site. And as if by magic … It will dictate the rules to follow for you to wash your hands.

In the options, you can choose the way you wash your hands. Soap or hydroalcoholic gel, the choice is yours !

A good idea to remind the rules to the younger… as well as the most ancient !

And especially ! Don’t forget to wear a mask. And well stay home ! In the event of a relocation, so be sure to respect the social distance… MCE TV wish you good luck.