Washington embraced a “coronavirus” panic: shelves were empty (photo)

In Washington (USA), which recorded 18 deaths caused by a coronavirus COVID-19, started to panic among the population. People are buying in stores, not only products, detergents, but many other products.

On the shelves were only isolated products.

“Well, we started terrible. Coronavirus in town, and these pussies already made shops. When a week ago I posted that a month ago to purchase groceries and toilet paper, then friends laughed at me. Now I laugh at them, because when we’re all here to have a break from warusaki, I even find with the net…” — quoted “Letter” of the leader of the first LGBT organizations of Ukrainians in the United States ProudUkraine Bogdan Globa.

According to the latest data published by CNN, the total number of infected people in the United States reached 512. It includes US citizens who were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, as well as from the cruise ship Diamond Princess. 21 is an infected on Board the ship Grand Princess, which received permission to dock Sunday at the port of Oakland (California). All cases of infection were recorded in 33 States.

The total number of deaths the disease caused by a novel coronavirus has reached in the United States 21 — 18 deaths registered in Washington, two in Florida and one in California.

Photo: bykvu.com.

