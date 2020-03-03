Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live streaming free

Chelsea vs Liverpool live streaming free

Chelsea – Liverpool. Forecast (K. 1.65) and bets on the FA Cup match March 3, 2020

On Tuesday, March 3, Chelsea will receive Liverpool on their home side as part of the 1/8 final of the FA Cup. The meeting, which will be held at Stamford Bridge, will begin at 22:45 Moscow time. The forecast for Chelsea is Liverpool .

Chelsea

“Chelsea” in the current Cup of England managed to pass “Nottingham Forest” (2: 0) and “Hull City” (2: 1).

In the league table of the championship of England, the “blue” are in fourth place, gaining 45 points in 28 rounds.

In February matches of the national championship, Frank Lampard’s wards beat Tottenham (2: 1), parted ways with Leicester (2: 2) and Bournemouth (2: 2), and also lost to Manchester United (0: 2 )

In the first match of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League, the Londoners suffered a major defeat from Bayern (0: 3) and practically said goodbye to the hopes of continuing the fight.

After injuries in the “blue” recover N’Golo Kante , Christian Pulisic , Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi .

“Liverpool”

Liverpool footballers in the FA Cup were stronger than Everton (1: 0) and Shrewsbury Town (2: 2 and 1: 0).

The Reds remain confident leadership in the Premier League standings, having 79 points on their account, which is 22 more than the nearest pursuer.

However, in their last match, Juergen Klopp’s wards unexpectedly lost to Watford (0: 3) and failed to update the league record for the number of wins in a row.

In the first match of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League, Liverpool also lost – away from Atletico Madrid (0: 1).

Among the injured in the “reds” are James Milner , Jordan Henderson and Sherdan Shakiri .

In the upcoming match, bookmakers give priority to the hosts: the victory of Chelsea – 2.16 , the victory of Liverpool – 3.20 , the draw – 3.60 .

The season barely exceeded the equator, and the “reds” had already begun to run out of steam. Affected by their incredible win-win series in the Premier League, which was spent a lot of effort.

However, the series deservedly ended, because in recent weeks the team of Jürgen Klopp is not like himself.

Since the championship is practically in our pocket, in the place of a German specialist we would have thrown all the remaining forces to defend the title in the Champions League, where you can still get back in the confrontation with Atlético. Our forecast is the “pass of the hosts” for 1.65 .

Frank Lampard put up a strong roster for previous cup matches, which should be repeated this time. But Liverpool does not have the opportunity to constantly engage leaders, so it is likely to play with the involvement of reservists.

Based on the foregoing, you can also try the “home win” bet , which is taken with a coefficient of 2.16 .