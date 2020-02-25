Watch Napoli vs Barcelona live streaming free for the match of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League

Napoli vs Barcelona live streaming free

Napoli – Barcelona. Forecast and announcement for the match of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League

Premiere meeting of rivals against the background of coronavirus

Football, as you know, will take place in any weather. But on the way to the “game” of millions “there can be much more serious barriers. Due to the raging coronavirus, several Serie A matches were canceled. The duel of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League “Napoli” – “Barcelona” is not yet planned to be canceled, but the safety measures will be serious. Upon arrival in Naples, a plane with a delegation of Barcelona will immediately “fall” into the hands of physicians. Those with a fever will be immediately sent to the dispensary. Let’s hope that all these precautions will remain only preventive measures, and this fight will take place strictly on schedule.

For three years there has been no Napoli in the Champions League playoffs. And so the “parthenopei” again returned to the narrow circle of the elite of continental football. It is interesting that for the first time in its history, “Napoli” went through the group stage of the Champions League without a single defeat – three wins and three draws. True, this agility was only enough for the final second place. One of the main creators of such a renaissance of the Neapolitan team was Carlo Ancelotti. But the venerable coach was dismissed immediately after the last match of his team in the group stage of the Champions League. Next, “Napoli” to the new heights led the student Ancelotti – Rino Gattuso.

So far, the young coach’s affairs are not going well. Gattuso was unable to get the team out of a steep peak. In series A, Napoli is in sixth place. The game of the team cannot be called stable either. Although in recent matches, Gattuso has improved statistics a little: in the last seven matches in all tournaments – six wins and one loss. It is possible that it was at the Champions League playoff matches that Gattuso was trying to bring his team to peak form.

“Barcelona”, like the Neapolitans, also did not suffer a single defeat at the group stage of the Champions League. But, unlike her rival, she took the final first place. By the way, according to the number of finishes on the first line in the Champions League group, Barcelona is ahead of the rest (18 times). But then, in the playoffs, they usually begin to have problems. Last season, Messi and company managed to break into the semifinals, but lost to Liverpool in the thriller match. Two years ago, in a similar vein, they lost in the quarterfinals of Roma. But this season the Blaugranas are more serious than ever: they want to win the Champions Cup. Their main argument is Leo Messi. However, as always in recent years.

The Argentinean has gained tremendous form. In the last round of the championship of Spain, he scored four goals for the unfortunate Eibar, although he had not scored four games before. This victory, as well as the fact that Real Madrid recently stalled sharply, allowed the Catalans to return to first place in the Example again.

“Barcelona” is considered the undoubted favorite not only of this fight, but also the two-match confrontation with “Napoli”. At the same time, one should not forget that the last two dates with the Italian teams in the playoffs of the Champions League ended for the “blaugranas” deplorably. In the 2016/2017 season, the Catalans lost two matches to Juventus, and the next year they laid down their arms in front of Roma in a dramatic performance. On the other hand, at the 1/8 finals of the Champions League, “Bars” last flown out quite a while ago: in the 2006/2007 season.

Due to injuries, four potential base players will not be able to play for Barca at once: Suarez, Sergi Roberto, Dembele and Alba. At Napoli, participation in the duel between Coulibaly and Llorente is in doubt.

The European Cup routes of Barcelona and Napoli have not hitherto crossed. But this does not mean at all that the current coaches of these teams Seten and Gattuso are not familiar with each other. Not so long ago, in the season 2018/2019, these mentors led Betis and Milan, respectively. They came together at the group stage of the Europa League. And the Spaniard won that coaching duel (2: 1, 1: 1). His “Betis” then finished in first place, but “Milan” was out of the playoffs, losing the second place to “Olympiakos”, which fell to Dynamo Kyiv in the 1/16 final of the then LE.

Gennaro GATTUZO, Napoli head coach:

“I read that we should close Messi, but it’s not only him. Lorenzo Insigne said that he is an excellent player, but Lionel is magnificent not only on the field. He is the greatest given his career. It does things that you only see on the PlayStation. What you can’t even imagine. Messi has been the best in the world for many years. ”

Kike SETEN , Barcelona head coach:

Napoli is a very serious opponent, who has recently progressed in the Italian championship. I know that Barcelona lost the last two duels to the Italian teams in the Champions League playoffs. We will try to change this unpleasant trend.

Indicative compositions:

Napoli : Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rui, Manolas, Maksimovich, Ruiz, Allan, Zielinsky, Mertens, Kalejon, Insigne

“Barcelona”: Ter Stegen, Langle, Piquet, Cemedu, Firpo, de Jong, Rakitić, Busquets, Faty, Griezmann, Messi.

February 25, Tuesday

“Napoli ” – “Barcelona ”

Naples. Stadium “San Paolo”. 10 p.m.

Live broadcast on Football 2

FLOORS – BARCELONA. MATCH ONLINE

Referee : Felix Brych (Germany)

Forecast Sport.ua – 1: 2

Napoli – Barcelona. Forecast of Maxim Kalinichenko (February 25, 2020)

The former midfielder of Spartak and the national team of Ukraine, and now an expert on the site VseProSport.ru Maxim Kalinichenko shares his forecast for the Champions League match “Napoli” – “Barcelona”.

Napoli won the last three matches, but will the Neapolitans be able to give a fight to Barcelona as well?

Napoli does not spend his strongest season – while Gennaro Gattuso’s team in Serie A is only on the sixth line. Nevertheless, recently the Neapolitans have been demonstrating clear progress – the 2-1 victory over Brescia in the last round became the third in a row for the team – now there are not enough nine points to the Napoli Champions League zone.

“Barcelona” is also far from ideal in the current season, but at the same time she managed to avoid serious problems. The team of Kike Setena is leading in the championship of Spain, but has a fairly modest margin of two points from Real Madrid. In the last round, Barcelona beat Eibar on their field without any problems, sending five unanswered goals to the opponent’s goal.

“Napoli” is gradually coming to its senses and with each round adds to the quality of football – the “partenopeyts” have character and probably today they will try to show it. “Barcelona” certainly has an advantage in the class, but it is not global, it is unlikely to succeed exclusively in Naples, so the hosts have a chance of success.

I propose to put it on the Asian handicap (0) on Napoli for a coefficient of 2.34 in a 1x bet.

