Watch Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund live streaming free

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund live streaming free

Bremen – Borussia Dortmund: forecast for the Bundesliga match (February 22, 2020)

Twice this season, “Werder Bremen” and “Borussia” played among themselves and both fights were productive, but whether the goal extravaganza will continue on February 22 – the answer is in our forecast. What will be the outcome?

Werder

Werder Bremen fails the season and clearly spends his remainder in an attempt to maintain a residence permit in the Bundesliga. At the moment, the team of Florian Kochfeldt is in the penultimate place in the table with 17 points, ahead of only one point “Paderborn”. “Musicians” lag behind the zone of transitional matches only in additional indicators, the 15th “Mainz” lose five points.

In the last round, Werder Bremen lost 0: 3 to Leipzig, having suffered a fourth defeat in a row.

Will not play : Balters, Bargfred, Movald, Fullkrug, Eggstein, Gross, Vogt.

Borussia D

Borussia is betting on the championship and while the team of Lucien Favre still goes in the contenders for the title, despite the fact that he is in third place in the table. “Bumblebees” are four points behind the leader of “Bavaria”, three points lose to the second “Leipzig” – this handicap leaves “Borussia” all the chances of success.

In the week, the “bumblebees” in the first match of the 1/8 finals beat PSG 2: 1 in their field, they still have to defend this victory in Paris.

Will not play : Royce, Delaney.

Statistics

In each of the last 14 matches, the teams scored against each other

In each of the last seven home matches, Werder Bremen scored against Borussia

Only in one of the last four matches did Borussia miss

Forecast

“Werder Bremen” was in a very difficult position and forced to fight for points in every match – the match with “Borussia” is no exception. “Bumblebees” are the favorite of the meeting and are in great shape, their attack is unstoppable in the last rounds and the entrance courtyard in the face of the defense of “Bremen” is clearly faced with problems, but “Borussia” is far from ideal in defense, so the match will surely turn out to be fruitful.

We believe that there will be goals in the match. Forecast – both will score + total over (2.5) goals . Winline BC offers such an outcome with a coefficient of 1.75

Our second bet will be the victory of Borussia . Such a bet can be placed for 1.45