Watford v Liverpool: live streaming free for the English Premier League

Watford v Liverpool. Forecast for the English Premier League match (February 29, 2020)

The Saturday program of the 28th round of the Premier League will end on February 29 with the match “Watford” – “Liverpool” – we have prepared a forecast for this match.

Watford

After a terrific breakthrough, Watford lost again in the Premier League, earning only two points in the previous five games. The Hornets lost to Aston Villa (1: 2), Everton (2: 3) and Manchester United (0: 3), and in a draw they played against Tottenham Hotspur (0: 0) and Brighton ( 1: 1). Nevertheless, the aforementioned spurt at least helped Watford maintain the chances of salvation. “Hornets” occupy the 19th place, but they are only one point behind the 17th “Aston Villa”.

Watford earned five points with the top six at home this season. The Hornets defeated Manchester United (2: 0), and tied with Arsenal (2: 2) and Tottenham Hotspur (0: 0). Only “Chelsea” (1: 2) lost “Watford” in their field, while Pearson’s wards have not yet met with “Manchester City” .

There are no injuries at Watford. But questionable is the participation in the match of Kiko Femenia and Daryl Janmat.

Liverpool

If Liverpool wins this match, it will break the record for the number of wins in a row in the Premier League. Now Liverpool has eighteen of them. Manchester City had the same amount two seasons earlier. The reasons why Liverpool will not be able to win are really hard to find.

The only thing that is alarming is the slightly worsened results of the Reds after the February holiday. Liverpool after that minimally defeated Norwich (1: 0) and West Ham (3: 2) and even lost to Atletico in the Champions League (0: 1).

Previously, the results of the Merseysides in the championship were a little more convincing. Before the break, Jurgen Klopp’s team beat West Ham (2: 0), Wolverhampton (2: 1), Southampton (4: 0) and Man. United (2: 0).

Away “Liverpool” also shows excellent results. The winning red series in the Premier League has reached eight fights. Moreover, in the last six away matches of the championship, the Merseysides conceded only one goal. Liverpool won victories over Bournemouth (3-0), Tottenham Hotspur (1: 0), Lester (4-0), West Ham (2-0), Norwich (1-0) ) and Wolverhampton (2: 1).

Four players are injured at Liverpool. These are Jordan Henderson, Nathaniel Kline, Jerdan Shakiri and James Milner.

Statistics

The winning streak of Watford in the Premier League has reached five fights.

Watford have only won three of their 17 previous Premier League home games.

Liverpool’s unbeaten run in the league has already reached 44 meetings.

The winning guest series of the Reds in the Premier League is eight fights.

In the six previous away matches in the Premier League, Liverpool have conceded only one goal.

“Liverpool” beat “Watford” in all four last face-to-face meetings, not having missed a single goal during this time.

In the first round of this championship, the “red” houses defeated the “hornets” 2-0.

Forecast

Bookmakers do not believe Watford’s success at all, setting the Liverpool win to a coefficient below 1.50. It’s really hard to believe, given the crazy form of the “reds”. However, the match itself may develop in a different scenario. Perhaps Watford will be able to surprise. We dare to put on the hosts.

Our forecast is the victory of Watford with a handicap (+1.5) for 1.74 in BC Leon