Watford vs Leicester City live streaming free for the English PL

Watford vs Leicester. Forecast for the English Premier League match (March 13, 2020)

The program of the 30th round of the Premier League will be opened on March 13 by the match between Watford and Leicester – we made a forecast for this match.

Watford

Having lost the Crystal Palace away (0: 1), Watford is now returning to Vickridge Road, where he defeated Manchester United and Liverpool after the arrival of Nigel Pearson . Now the “hornets” will try to tune in to the “Leicester”.

The sensational victory over the Reds for Watford is the only one in the last seven matches in the Premier League. In five previous league meetings, Pearson’s wards lost to Everton (2: 3), Manchester United (0: 3), Crystal Palace (0: 1) and tied with Brighton (1: 1). And they defeated the home of Liverpool (3-0).

At the moment, Watford is in 17th place, but it is ahead of the 18th Bournemouth only due to the best goal difference.

With representatives of the top six “Watford” on “Vicarrage Road” in this championship spent five matches. Only Manchester City did not come here. The Hornets defeated Liverpool (3-0) and Manchester United (2-0) at home, tied with Tottenham Hotspur (0-0) and Arsenal (2-2), and lost to Chelsea (1: 2).

Two players are injured at Watford: Daryl Janmat and main creator Gerard Deulofeu.

Leicester

“Leicester” in the last round confidently interrupted the four-match losing streak in the Premier League, defeating Aston Villa at home (4: 0). It is noteworthy that in this fight, the goal drought was also interrupted by Jamie Vardi , who noted a double. Before defeating the Villans, in four February matches Lester lost to Manchester City (0: 1) and Norwich (0: 1), and tied with Chelsea (2: 2) and Wolverhampton. (0: 0). Lester is in third place, ahead of the fourth Chelsea by five points, and the fifth Manchester United – by eight.

However, on the road, Leicester has not won three rounds in a row. Brendan Rogers wards tied away with Wolverhampton (0: 0), and lost to Norwich (0: 1) and Burnley (1: 2). Although in terms of the number of points earned on the road, the foxes are in fourth place in the league.

Injured by Leicester Daniel Amarty. Also in doubt is the participation of Ben Chilwell’s main defender.

Statistics

Watford has won only one of seven previous Premier League bouts.

But at home, the Hornets lost only one of seven past matches of the championship.

In four of Watford’s last five home fights in the Premier League, the bet was “total over 2.5”.

Leicester have won two of their eight previous Premier League matches.

In all four recent meetings of the “foxes” in the championship the bet “both will score – no” won.

For the past three and a half seasons, “Leicester” and “Watford” in intramural matches alternately beat each other at home. In the first round duel, Leicester defeated the Hornets at King Power (2-0).

Accordingly, the home winning streak of Watford over Leicester is three fights.

Forecast

Apparently, the tendency to win in home games between these teams this coming Sunday should not be disturbed. “Leicester” showed a good game in the match with “Aston Villa”, but on “Vickridge Road” “Watford” , in which the motivation is higher, should earn three points. This forecast is supported by the home form of the Hornets and the statistics of face-to-face meetings of the clubs in question.

Our forecast is the victory of Watford for 3.12 in BC Marathon