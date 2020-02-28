Watford vs Liverpool live streaming free

On Saturday, February 29th, at 8:30 p.m. Moscow time, a match of the 28th round of the England Championship 2019/20 Watford – Liverpool will be held at the Vicridge Road Stadium. The surge in activity of the wards of Nigel Pearson did not develop into a stable series and the “hornets” continue to be among the real contenders for demotion, the team of Jürgen Klopp continues to update club and division records, confidently moving towards the long-awaited champion title.

Watford – Liverpool Head to Head stats

Since 1967, the Yellow Army and the Reds have played 33 matches in various national tournaments. An impressive advantage on the side of the Merseysides, Liverpool won 24 meetings. Watford has five wins, four fights ended in a draw.

“Watford” – “Liverpool”: 2: 0, 0: 1 | 1: 4, 0: 4 | 2: 3, 1: 0 | 0: 1, 0: 1 | 0: 3, 0: 2 | 3: 0, 0: 2 | 0: 1, 1: 6 | 3: 3, 0: 5 | 0: 3, 0: 5 | 0: 2 NPS 2019/20

The results of matches played by teams over the past seasons are given. A total of 33 goals scored 100 (27:73) goals, the average performance is (3.03) goals per game.

Watford

In the last round of the 2019/20 England Championship, Nigel Pearson’s squad lost to Manchester United (0: 3) at Old Trafford, five (H2-P3) days of play could not defeat the Hornets. Against the background of the powerful (В4 + Н2) “New Year series”, this is a clear recession. Before the visit of the leader of the national championship, “Watford” was located on the 19th position (В5 + Н9-П13, goals 24:43) in the current ranking table. On the lawn, the “yellow army” does not differ in stability (B3 + H5-P5, goals 13:17), it is interesting that in ten (77%) home games the bet “total less than 3.0” played.

Will not play and in doubt – Daryl Janmat / Domingos Quina, Kiko Femenia.

“Liverpool”

The guys of Jürgen Klopp on the previous day of the 2019/20 Premier League submarine had difficulty overcoming West Ham’s resistance (3: 2) at Anfield, the eighteenth victory of the Reds in a row in the current championship. The unbeaten run in the Premier League has been extended to 44 matches, before a visit to the outsider Liverpool confidently leads the standings (B26 + H1, goals 64:17) with a 22-point margin from Manchester City.

In addition to performance, where the “Merseysides” are slightly (2.37 against 2.51) inferior to the “sky blue”, the leader confidently excels in all main indicators, twelve (44%) of “dry” matches on the balance sheet. On the road, Liverpool were undoubtedly (B12 + H1, goals 26: 6) the best in the national championship, eight consecutive wins after a misfire with Manchester United (1: 1) at Old Trafford.

Will not play and in doubt – Jordan Henderson, Jerdan Shakiri, Nathaniel Kline / James Milner.

Estimated rosters for the match “Watford” – “Liverpool”, February 29, 2020

Watford: Foster – Mariappa, Cathcart, Dawson, Cabasele – Pereira, Etienne Capu, Hughes, Ducourt – Deulofeu, Andre Gray.

Liverpool: Alisson – Alexander-Arnold, Van Dyck, Gomez, Robertson – Weinaldum, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain – Mane, Firmino, Salah.

Prediction for the match, “Watford” – “Liverpool”, February 29, 2020

A banal phrase, but necessary in such cases – the favorite of the match is obvious. There is no doubt that Jurgen Klopp’s team is interested in officially formalizing the championship title as soon as possible, while Nigel Pearson’s wards are eager to extend their stay in the elite division for next season. It is curious that in fifteen (79%) of the 19 previous personal meetings of the “yellow army” and the “red” they played the option “both will score – no.” Liverpool scored twelve “dry” victories for the specified playing period.

Liverpool (victory) and the total is less (4.5) – Kef (1.79) in the line of BC Leon

Watford, February 29, 2020. Stadium: Vickridge Road. The match starts at 20:30 (Moscow time).