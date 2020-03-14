We all went to Church with died from the coronavirus in Radomyshl ill parishioners

Friday, March 13, in the city of Radomyshl in Zhytomyr region appealed to doctors with high temperature, five of the members of the Church, which was visited who died of coronavirus woman. It is reported by UNIAN, referring to Radomyshl district Central hospital.

According to the report, to doctors with high temperature and went five members. They prayed in the Church, which was visited by the deceased from coronavirus woman.

“Now three people that asked, are already in isolation, and in relation to two members, the matter is resolved,” – said in the hospital.

There’s also not rule out that these patients have to be isolated. Also already isolated the doctors who examined the patient with coronavirus pensioner.