“We Are The People”: Iggy Pop released the magnetic clip

Iggy Pop. Photo: Getty Images

A famous American singer, “the godfather” of punk rock, Iggy Pop has released a minimalistic and a magnetic clip for the song “We Are The People”, from the album “Free” released in 2019.

The basis of the composition laid the poem of one of the legends of music – American singer and songwriter Lou reed, who on Monday, March 2, would have turned 78 years old. The poem was written in 1970.

In the video, Iggy Pop, whom people used to see the wild and reckless even in his 72 years, sternly and earnestly looking out of the darkness directly at the camera, all the while keeping eye contact with the audience.

How modern and beautiful this poem in 1970? How true the words. We the people,” wrote the artist in his Twitter account.

