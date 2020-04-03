“We are there”: children and the husband of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk congratulated her on birthday (photos)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

«Мы рядом»: дети и муж Анастасии Заворотнюк поздравили ее с днем рождения (фото)

Children and husband of the Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is rumored to brain cancer the fourth degree and congratulated her with birthday.

“Today we wish happy birthday to my favorite mommy. We really love her, we are close and believe that all will be well”, — wrote the daughter of actress Anna, adding a family photo, in which yet a little Sweet.

«Мы рядом»: дети и муж Анастасии Заворотнюк поздравили ее с днем рождения (фото)

Congratulation appeared in the “Support car crash,” which leads the daughter and friends the stars of “My fair nanny”.

“I bow to the doctors and all the medical staff for all that you have done and continue to do for Nastia. Every day in several monasteries in different cities for her pray the abbots and other clergy, monks and novices — and we are immensely grateful for this attention”, — write the close of the actress.

«Мы рядом»: дети и муж Анастасии Заворотнюк поздравили ее с днем рождения (фото)

Also referred to Anastasia’s husband Peter Chernyshev, who is with his wife. “Every day he goes this way with her. Each small victory along the way — THEIR TOTAL. Two easier, the two of us — twice as much strength, patience, faith. Very much love, which helped to survive the worst, the dark, nearly hopeless moments”, — stated in the message.

Earlier, the daughter Zavorotnyuk said that mom was better.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article