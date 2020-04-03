“We are there”: children and the husband of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk congratulated her on birthday (photos)

Children and husband of the Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is rumored to brain cancer the fourth degree and congratulated her with birthday.

“Today we wish happy birthday to my favorite mommy. We really love her, we are close and believe that all will be well”, — wrote the daughter of actress Anna, adding a family photo, in which yet a little Sweet.

Congratulation appeared in the “Support car crash,” which leads the daughter and friends the stars of “My fair nanny”.

“I bow to the doctors and all the medical staff for all that you have done and continue to do for Nastia. Every day in several monasteries in different cities for her pray the abbots and other clergy, monks and novices — and we are immensely grateful for this attention”, — write the close of the actress.

Also referred to Anastasia’s husband Peter Chernyshev, who is with his wife. “Every day he goes this way with her. Each small victory along the way — THEIR TOTAL. Two easier, the two of us — twice as much strength, patience, faith. Very much love, which helped to survive the worst, the dark, nearly hopeless moments”, — stated in the message.

Earlier, the daughter Zavorotnyuk said that mom was better.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter