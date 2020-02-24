“We are trying to sell someone else”: a famous singer was angry because of national selection on “Eurovision”

After winning the national selection on “the Eurovision” the group GO_A, received unanimous support from the judges and the audience, were criticized by well-known musician, the leader of the band “Antibody” Taras poplar. He believes that the song “Nightingale” group GO_A is of great concern, and not in their sound, namely semantics and roots. Taras believes the musicians were professional, beautiful and good vocal. But the song is alien, imposed on us aesthetics, it’s even worse than third-class coming out, shareware creativity.

“This song is about Vanyusha, who goes to the girl, and the Gothic aesthetics with images and forms of necromancy zikkurats is a pseudo — ethnic.

It’s not even a third-rate coming out shareware varivo, it’s worse. This is an attempt to sell to Europe, pattern about Ukraine golodomornye, feeble. About the disadvantaged girl and Vanyusha — her favorite, which my mom (the people) do not want to, but… not going anywhere. Because Vanya still went, goes and will go. Do not be surprised if “John” (the one in the North) will put us 12 points. It will be in the context of the special operation”, — expressed his opinion Taras Poplar.

He wonders why the contest did not go, David Axelrod, Andrew Hyatt, Jerry Hale or Marina Cool.

In the comments under the post sparked a heated discussion. Many do not share the point of view of the musician.

