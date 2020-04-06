“We congratulated the balcony”: the stars of the Ukrainian TV series played “quarantine” wedding (photos)

In early April, the stars of the TV series the New channel “the First swallows” and “New girl” Max Samchyky and angelina Trendafilova, despite the quarantine, were married. This event, the actors were concealed even from their relatives. And in the registry office, the couple was alone together.

— After painting, we stopped for a moment to the parents, thanked them for everything and they congratulated us, — said Maxim. — Well relatives reacted to our news, for which we are very grateful. Not offended that we are not invited to the wedding and told about their plans in advance. Then went to my sister Natalia with her husband Alex. Because at home they have a baby, my nephew Eric, we have them, of course, the apartment didn’t.

Max’s sister lives on the first floor, so the newlyweds can share their joy with relatives over a glass of champagne.

– We stood on the street together, not breaking quarantine, says Samchyky. — We provide you with champagne, with them glasses. So my sister and her husband greeted us from the balcony!

— Of course, I’m not picturing my wedding — confessed angelina. — After the ceremony, Max gave me 101 roses. We went to his parents and mine sent a video that was removed during painting. Understand that this is not up to the festivities. So stay home and continue to adhere to the regime of self-isolation.

.

“FACTS” also wrote that the famous ballet dancers Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov, who after a tour in France and the trip to Thailand had to isolate themselves in 14 days, continue to adhere strictly to the rules of quarantine.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter