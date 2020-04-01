We didn’t choose you: a joke about Zelensky in “League of laughter” brought the room to hysterics

A year ago, Ukraine passed the first round of the presidential elections, a month later Vladimir Zelensky joined the post of head of state and for obvious reasons, left the Studio “Kvartal 95” and doing several projects on TV channel “1+1”. In the first months of his presidency Zelensky was allowed to appear on the set of “League of laughter”, which after his departure leads Eugene Mishka.

However, in recent months, the President, apparently, not amused. “The League of laughter” takes place without his participation.

During the last broadcast was pretty funny episode. The “Zaporizka Lyudmila Stepenna” which was performed this time for the team-Joker “Heath Ledger” literally blew up the hall a joke about the presidency Zelensky.

In his speech team were in a conflict with the coach — Nadezhda Dorofeeva.

“You’re not our coach, because we did not choose you”, — said one of the participants.

“That’s it, I’m so about Zelensky say” — added the second actor. After this phrase, the hall was crying with laughter.

As you know, during the election campaign team of the project “League of laughter” with free concerts, traveled to Ukraine and spoke to students. Officially it was not considered part of the race, but the way comedians, in the opinion of experts, carried out an informal canvassing.

After the election Zelensky appointed a member of the “League of laughter” Vasily Gumenyuk head of the district in Khmelnytskyi region.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter