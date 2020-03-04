“We don’t need your coronavirus”: student from Singapore, was severely beaten in London

The world is growing not only coronavirus, but the associated panic and fear. After the riots in the Ukrainian New Sanzhary and burning of a hospital in Iran, became aware of the fact that in the UK, cases of attacks on people of Asian appearance. So, in London, severely beat a student from Singapore.

According to the newspaper Metro, 23-year-old Jonathan Moka, who in the last two years living in Britain, one of the Central streets in the capital of Oxford street was attacked by a group of three or four men and one woman.

According to Jonathan, he heard how the company discusses the coronavirus and turned to face them. One of the men said, “don’t you dare look at me.” And struck a blow with his fist in his face. The IOC says that it is not expected an attack and confused. Then, when he had not yet recovered from the shock, followed by the next blow. The guy fell to the ground. A friend had joined the others, shouting: “don’t want your coronavirus in our country!”. Several passers-by tried to intervene, trying to reason with the attackers arguments that four on one is unfair.

Himself the IOC tried to defend himself, but only broke his finger. “I didn’t hurt them!.. Racists constantly looking for an excuse to Express their hatred. And now they found the new coronavirus,” says Asian. His nose was bleeding, eyes were lined. The doctors of the hospital, which asked the student, said he will need surgery in connection with a fracture of the facial bones.

The police are trying to track down the attackers.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter