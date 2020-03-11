“We have nothing to do in the midst of a coronavirus”: match of the Europa League in jeopardy (photo)

The leadership of the Spanish Getafe is not going to let the team to Milan for the first leg of the 1/8 finals of the Europa League against “inter”, to be held in Italy on Thursday, 12 March.

Club President angel Torres is resolute, to the extent that in case of refusal to the postponement of the match ready to accept disqualification.

“If the situation will not change significantly, Getafe will not fly to Italy for the match. We asked UEFA to find an alternative. We don’t want to go to the epicenter of the coronavirus, there is no need. We asked for Federation assistance in order to avoid disqualification. If we disqualifiziert, so be it. I’m not going to risk it. We are very excited before this game, but if it so happens, so be it. I was told to ask permission from the Ministry of transport, but I’m not going to do that. I won’t go where it doesn’t want to go. Representatives of “inter”, with whom we spoke agreed that going there is unacceptable. Either the game takes from Milan, or transfer to another day. It would be wiser, “said the functionary.

The President Of Getafe Ángel Torres

At the moment, UEFA’s official website reports that the match “inter” — Getafe will take place at the agreed time (12 March at 22:00 Kiev time) without admission to the audience.

Note that, in addition to the match at the Milan “Giuseppe Meazza”, also four of the Europa League match scheduled to be held without spectators: “Wolfsburg” — “Shakhtar” LUSK — “Manchester United”, “Seville” — Roma, Olympiakos is “Wolverhampton”.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter