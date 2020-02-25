“We need to leave this country”: Lev Leshchenko insulted the Ukraine because of the desire to sing with Maruv

Russian singer Lev Leshchenko criminalist who spoke earlier in support of the main “thief in law” of Shishkina, decided to substitute “shoulder support” and the scandalous Ukrainian singer Maruv.

While the pensioner of the Russian platform did not much with words, telling Anna Korsun “roll a home”, which allegedly “spread rot and does not perceive”.

“It’s absolutely amazing singer, very beautiful and productive working perfectly moves. This phenomenon in European life, I think: unusual, very stylish, very professional”, — Leshchenko was filled by the Nightingale in an interview with the publication “Podem”, grimly adding at the end of the tirade: “She needs to quit this home, which spread rot and does not perceive”.

The regular concerts in the Kremlin acknowledged that he and the singer is not familiar, however, “the past two years watching her work”. He suggested Maruv to move to Moscow and promised assistance so she could “speak and enjoy life”.

Thus by the Soviet hit song “Nightingale grove” reacted to the scandal that MARUV they made ruchenkah online posted racy photos in underwear and congratulating the men on February 23. When fans pointed out “forgetful” to the singer that this holiday in Ukraine is not marked, she attacked them with mats, explaining that her “grandfather had served and his father served”.

For the sake of objectivity it should be noted that in December last year, the people’s artist of the RSFSR Lev Leshchenko proved absolutely on the other hand, taking the criticism of their colleagues who negatively commented on the tour of Sofia Rotaru in Russia, particularly her performance in Moscow on “Song of the year”.

