We were not waiting for such news. The nightmare end of the search for 17-year-old Jagoda. The body of a teenager was found

The 17-year-old is dead.

According to the website “Super Express”, the search for 17-year-old Jagoda from the Lubuskie voivodeship started on August 3. The girl went for a walk in the forest and no trace of her was found. The police and the girl's relatives searched for her for almost two weeks. Unfortunately, the worst scenario came true. The body of 17-year-old Jagoda was found.

Jagoda left the house and all traces of her were lost

On August 2, Jagoda left her family home in Drzeniów. According to the information provided by the police, she most likely went for a walk in the direction of the so-called Głębokie Lake. When the teenager did not return home and her relatives were unable to contact her, they reported her missing to the police.

40 police officers from Żary, Zielona Góra and Gorzów, as well as firefighters from the State Fire Service in Żary and volunteers from the Volunteer Fire Department took part in the search for the missing Jagoda. A tracking dog and two drones were also involved. Her family and friends were also actively trying to find her.

The worst case scenario came true

Unfortunately, after almost two weeks of searching, the worst case scenario turned out to be true. On Monday, August 15, in the evening hours, the body of a young woman was found. A day later, the police confirmed that the found body was a 17-year-old Jagoda.

At the moment, investigators do not indicate whether the girl's death was the result of third parties. The direct causes of 17-year-old Jagoda's death are to be explained by the autopsy ordered by the prosecutor's office.

We express our condolences to Jagoda's family, relatives and friends.