Wealthy wife traveled thousands of kilometers for the sake of stray dogs

The couple from the English County of Wiltshire, hitting the lottery jackpot million, traveled thousands of kilometers for the sake of 13 stray dogs. It is reported by The Sun.

In 2015, Pete Doyle and his wife Ruth won the EuroMillions lottery a million pounds. In 2020, the couple crossed by car 4.8 thousand kilometers to save Romania’s stray dogs 13. The pair was in transit for 35 hours. As a result, they brought the dogs to Britain and gave them to those who wish to have a pet to locals.

“We sponsored our trip. We bought food and sat in the minivan, owned by a charitable Foundation, told the 56-year-old Ruth. On the road we survived on drink Red Bull and coffee.” The Doyles have had the opportunity to go to Romania, since after winning the lottery they retired. The couple volunteered to do a similar trip again, however, the Fund decided to hire professional drivers for safety purposes.