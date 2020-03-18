Wearing masks against coronavirus called dangerous

Health experts said that wearing of masks and gloves is not only useless measure to prevent coronavirus infection, but also can contribute to the spread of the disease. About it reported in a press release on MedicalXpress.

According to experts, the masks give a false sense of security. Many who wear them do not follow simple guidelines: wash hands before use, make sure that the mask covers the face tightly and do not touch her hands. People are often they’re corrected, which increases the risk of infection. Gloves will also not be effective if you touch your face; in addition, those who wears them, rarely washes his hands.

It is known that people touch face an average of 20 times per hour. Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted via close contact, getting on the mucous membrane of the nose, eyes and ears.

According to recent reports, worldwide coronavirus infected of 182, 4 thousand people, more than 7.1 thousands died, and 79,4 thousands cured. The outbreak began in late December 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan.