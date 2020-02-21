Wehen Wiesbaden vs Greuther Furth live streaming free

Wehen – Greuther Furth. Forecast for the German Championship match (February 21, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the championship of the second league in Germany, in which on February 21 Vehen accepts Greuther Furth. Who will prevail in this confrontation? – the answer is in our material.

Wehen

After 22 rounds, the newcomer to the Bundesliga won five wins and six draws, which earned Vechen 21 points and the penultimate place in the standings. The team’s second attack was the worst in the Bundes2, and after a brilliant away draw with Hannover (2: 2), the team from Wiesbaden lost twice, losing to Regensburg in the last game away (0: 1).

It is worth noting that the main goalkeeper of the “ black-red ” Shaffler scored 12 goals and takes second place in the list of league goals.

Greuther Furth

Greuther Furth pleased its fans at the start of the season, but after 22 rounds it was gradually approaching its last year result and gained nine victories and four world ones.

The effectiveness of the “ shamrocks ” is rather low, but nevertheless the team was able to score 33 goals, nine of which were on the account of Khrgoty. In the last round, the “white-green” guests in their field lost to “Arminii” (2: 4), for which we made a forecast .

Statistics

Vehen has won only 3 of 10 recent home meetings

Greuther Furth have lost 6 of their last 10 away matches

Guests were able to score in only 4 of the last 10 away matches

The last personal match ended with the victory of Greuther Furth (2: 1)

Forecast

There are equal teams in strength, which is confirmed by analysts of bookmakers . In today’s game, opponents have the opportunity to break off a series of defeats, and guests who have no personnel losses and play relatively well on the road are closer to this today. We offer to play a bet in favor of more experienced “shamrocks”.

Our forecast is the victory of Greuther Furth with handicap (0) and bet on it through BC Betting with a coefficient of 1.97