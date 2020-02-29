Well, when the mom next door: Alla Pugacheva touched fans with a daughter

By Maria Batterbury in Entertainment

Хорошо, когда мама рядом: Алла Пугачева растрогала поклонников фото с дочерью

The famous Russian singer Alla Pugacheva has published in Instagram a new photo with my daughter Lisa.

“Happiness is in safe hands”, — she wrote.

Fans want it and they leave glowing reviews.

“Alla be healthy, live long”, — wrote one of them.

“Alla) Today, I looked at channel 5, about You)) it was Interesting) health and Doorga years of Life)) Your Kids, Good Luck and All The best))))” — wished a fan of the singer.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, Pugacheva recently gave a rare interview in which has answered the journalists ‘ questions. She protested from lovers in the past and did not hesitate to confess the feelings Galkin. She also did not deny the rumors about plastic surgery.

