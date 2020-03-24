“Went for bread”: Dmitry Komarov suited up for the release of (photo)

Host of “the World inside out”, Dmitry Komarov, who told us after a trip to China, whether Ukrainians are afraid of the coronavirus, under quarantine went to the store. To this end, he thoroughly prepared: put on a mask and gloves, armed with antiseptic. On his page on Instagram he spoke in detail about the precautions. Mosquitoes advises to leave the house only in cases of extreme necessity. Elevator buttons to press with gloves on and once to handle arms, strictly follow the rules.

“On arrival home — top clothes in the wash or in a separate wardrobe. In the shoes around the apartment not to go (just in case). Leave the rug at the entrance. On arrival to wipe alcohol-based disinfectant phone, keys, doorknobs, hands. If there are no special tools — just alcohol. Often ventilate the area. More wet cleaning. Packages from the supermarket and buy a lot to unpack there is a de, where he removed his upper garments. In the house not to enter (especially if they were in the truck shop, or God forbid, standing on the floor in the Elevator or in front of the entrance to the apartment, while you get the keys). Before putting in the fridge like fruits, vegetables, bottles or packaging anything from the store, wash, wipe. If delivery of the goods — the rules are the same. After contact with the cash is also wipe hands. Courier communicate with the mask”, — warned the Mosquitoes.

This caution is now a vital necessity. Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno, who now lives in the United States, was hospitalized with coronavirus.

Celebrities are advised to conduct quarantine use. Nastya Kamenskikh has developed a set of exercises and will help followers to lose weight.

And star fathers made a “quarantine treatment” by the fans.

