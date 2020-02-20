Went out to pasture: the daughter of Spielberg decided to become a porn star (photo)

23-year-old Mikaela George Spielberg, the daughter of Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg, with whom I dream to work for many Hollywood stars, has decided to start a career in the porn industry, in the genre solo. Writes about this “Tape.ru” referring to the tabloid the Sun.

According to the girl, she’s tired because she’s talking about hating your body. “And I’m also tired of daily work that does not satisfy me,” said Michaela.

While Mikael has stated that acting in porn, she feels she can meet other people.

“It’s nice because I don’t feel offended”, — she said and expressed hope that the new job will help you to become financially independent from their parents.

For the first time Michael shared the news about wanting to be a porn star in social networks in early February. She also posted a series of videos of own production on the website PornHub. But then decided to temporarily delete them, until will not be approved its application for a licence of a sex worker in Tennessee.

The daughter of film Director also reported on career parents.

The parents, according to her, not upset her decision about her new job, and was rather intrigued. She was sure that if they see its success, I would say: “We actually raised a very confident young lady.”

The newspaper reminds that Mikaela George Spielberg is the youngest of the seven children of Steven Spielberg. She was orphaned as a filmmaker and his second wife Kate Capshaw.

the film is about the adventures of Explorer Indiana Jones.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter