“We’re all going to the bottom”: the Madonna in the bathroom recorded philosophical video about the coronavirus

Singer Madonna shared with fans his thoughts about the pandemic coronavirus. Star calls the virus “a great leveler”, which will not protect neither riches nor titles. To the bitter conclusion that the singer has come when, sitting in the bathroom decided to philosophize on a sharp subject.

Madonna, one of the ten richest stars of show business, believes that the current pandemic will sober those who consider themselves the upper light.

“COVID-19. He doesn’t care how much you rich, famous, funny, clever. Don’t care where you live, how old you are and how amazing the stories you can tell. It is the great equalizer. The awful things in this is both good in it. Perversely, he makes us equal. And the beauty is that he makes us equal. As I always say, if the ship is sinking, we’re all going down“, she added.

View this post in Instagram The publication of Madonna (@madonna) 22 Mar 2020 at 8:27 PDT

We will remind, “FAKTY” published an interview with Madonna where she admits that she categorically does not welcome the current state of Affairs in the world. The singer believes that people share the stronger and deeper Madonna promises to deal with it.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter